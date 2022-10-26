TN govt recommends NIA probe into Coimbatore car blast

The police while conducting a raid at Mubin's residence found large quantities of Potassium Nitrate and Sulphur which were used for making country bombs.



The Police later arrested five of his accomplices -- Mohammed Talka, who is the son of Nawab Khan, brother of S.A. Basha, the founder of the terror organisation, Al-Umma, which was behind the Coimbatore serial bomb blasts on February 14, 1998, in which 56 people died and more than 200 people were injured.



The other accused who were arrested are Mohammed Azharuddin, Mohammed Riyaz, Firoze Ismail and Mohammed Nawaz Ismail. Of this, Ismail was deported by the UAE government in 2020 after his association with Islamic State was revealed.