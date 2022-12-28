TN Idol Wing police seize metallic idol, ASI to ascertain time period

The Idol Wing sleuths then questioned the owner of the house, Saravanan, as to whether he had any documents related to the idol, which he failed to produce.



According to the statement, the Idol Wing then seized the statue and said that it would approach the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department to ascertain the details of the temple from where the idol was stolen.



It may be noted that the elite Idol Wing police of the Tamil Nadu government has retrieved several antique and unique idols stolen from various individuals and auction houses abroad, and even from individuals and organisations within the country.