TN Police action against organised network forcing kids into begging

Director General of Police (DGP), C. Sylendrababu had ordered the crackdown after he got information of four people dressing up a mentally unstable person as 'Vibhuti Siddhar' (a person covered fully with holy ash) in Karur. The said person was roaming around in Karur for the past ten years at Malaikovilur at Aruvarakurichi in the Karur district. The person was given shelter by a group of social activists.



Police sources told IANS that a couple of months ago a few people from Karur took this person to a vacant land of the government and made a makeshift shed for him. He was then covered with full holy ash and then named ' Vibhuti Siddhar' and commenced collecting money on his behalf.



A complaint was lodged by the social activists who had earlier rescued him and police on investigation found that four persons were trying to collect money in the name of the insane person after applying 'vibhuti' on him. A medical test was conducted on the person and it was found that the person was mentally unstable.