TN Police probe forced hospital takeover by hired goons

Coimbatore police are on probe against 11 hired goons and an advocate over a takeover bid of a private hospital in the city.



The Chennai hospital managed by Dr. Umashankar had rental dues to the tune of Rs 1 crore.



The owner of the premises Dr. Ramachandran sent repeated reminders to Dr. Umashankar. After the latter failed to pay the rental dues, Dr. Ramachandran along with 11 hired goons took over the hospital and changed its name to Ellen hospital. The incident took place on December 4, 2021, and the police registered a case soon after. Dr. Ramachandran and his associates took anticipatory bails.