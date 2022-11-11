TN: Schools in Chennai, 5 other districts shut amid heavy rain warning

The Tamil Nadu school education department has declared a holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai and five other districts on Friday and Saturday following heavy rain forecast.

Holidays have been declared for educational institutions in Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Vellore, and Ranipet districts after the IMD forecast of heavy rains.

The weather department has also issued a red alert for Ranipet, Tiruvallur, and Kancheepuram districts for November 11. A Red alert was issued in Dindigul, Theni, and The Nilgiris districts on November 12. This is following a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.