TN taking active steps to ensure safety of migrant workers: State labour minister

Tamil Nadu minister for Labour welfare and Skill development C.V. Ganesan said on Monday that the government was ensuring the safety of migrant workers in the state.



He was speaking to reporters at Tiruchi.



The minister said that members of Bihar Assembly committee had visited Tiruppur and inspected the situation of the migrant labourers there. They had also held meeting with the district administration and expressed confidence that the migrants were safe in the district.



He said that the state government has given directions to the district administrations of Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode and Nilgiris to ensure the safety of the migrant workers.