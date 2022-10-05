TN to finalise AI-based solution to prevent death of elephant by October end

The Tamil Nadu forest department will be finalising Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based solutions to prevent elephant deaths by the end of this month. The department has already floated tenders from prospective companies to provide AI-based solutions to prevent elephant deaths in forest areas.



Sources in the state forest department told IANS that the department has already received 23 tenders and is in the process of finalising the shortlisting them.



Speeding trains had hit elephants in the Madukkarai forest range in Walayar leading to the death of several wild tuskers. Three Female elephants lost their lives after being hit by a speeding Mangalore- Chennai express train on November 26, 2021. This had led to a major confrontation between the Southern Railway and Tamil Nadu forest department with the latter even manhandling railway employees.