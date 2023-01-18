TN to have 708 Mohalla clinics by Feb

These Urban Health and Wellness Centres planned on the line of Delhi's Mohalla clinics have been completed in a period of ten months.



It may be recalled that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had visited the Mohalla clinics in New Delhi in April 2022 and was highly impressed by the reach of these institutions for serving the public. He had announced the opening of such clinics in Tamil Nadu and within a year of his announcement, 500 clinics are ready in Tamil Nadu to commence operations.