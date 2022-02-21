TN to link Aadhaar card for power connection

The officials are expecting the state government to take a policy decision to link the electricity consumer numbers of the consumers with their Aadhaar numbers. Sources in TANGEDCO informed IANS that they had a meeting with the state electricity minister but are yet to get clearance from Tamil Nadu Electricity Regulatory Authority which has an important role in policy decisions concerning electricity in the state.



TANGEDCO officials are of the opinion that if Aadhaar is linked to the electricity numbers, the subsidy claims can be regularised and streamlined. At present, the power generation and distribution corporation is spending around 3500 crore rupees annually on power subsidies.