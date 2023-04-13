Modi govt hiring journalists to support its "pro-poor" image for 2024 LS polls?
The govt has chalked out a plan to hire information service officers, journalists and social influencers as "consultants" on a short-term basis
To strengthen its media outreach and publicise flagship schemes, the Modi government is planning to hire journalists, media persons and retired information service officers as 'consultants' on a short-term basis till May 2024, news agency IANS has reported.
Citing sources privy to the development, the agency further claimed that ‘consultants’ will be stationed in all state capitals and help in promoting the various welfare schemes and measures initiated by the government in the last nine years.
The aim behind the initiative is to portray the pro-poor and common man friendly image of the Modi government.
According to a blueprint which has been prepared by the PMO, highly placed sources said that these consultants will be functioning along with the Press Information Bureau (PIB) officers, who are already deputed in states' capitals and various cities all over the country.
A part from journalists and social media influencers, the government has also approached retired information service officers of the Ministry of information and broadcasting, sources said.
As per the programme, important state capitals like Mumbai, Chennai and Gandhinagar will have as many as three such 'consultants' who will work in tandem with PIB officers of those regions.
These consultants will help prepare strategies for sending across an effective message of the positive impact among the masses, of various welfare schemes and initiatives of the Centre during the last nine years, especially those for the poor, women and children.
Schemes like Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana and MUDRA loans among others, are expected to be aggressively highlighted through these consultants as well as PIB's own media wings in the run up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
With IANS input