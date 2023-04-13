Modi govt hiring journalists to support its "pro-poor" image for 2024 LS polls?

To strengthen its media outreach and publicise flagship schemes, the Modi government is planning to hire journalists, media persons and retired information service officers as 'consultants' on a short-term basis till May 2024, news agency IANS has reported.

Citing sources privy to the development, the agency further claimed that ‘consultants’ will be stationed in all state capitals and help in promoting the various welfare schemes and measures initiated by the government in the last nine years.



The aim behind the initiative is to portray the pro-poor and common man friendly image of the Modi government.

According to a blueprint which has been prepared by the PMO, highly placed sources said that these consultants will be functioning along with the Press Information Bureau (PIB) officers, who are already deputed in states' capitals and various cities all over the country.



A part from journalists and social media influencers, the government has also approached retired information service officers of the Ministry of information and broadcasting, sources said.