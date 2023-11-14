To protect the sanctity of marriage, re-criminalise adultery: Parliamentary panel to Centre

Citing 'sanctity of marriage', a parliamentary panel has recommended that adultery should be made a criminal offence, besides asking the Centre to revisit "non-consensual" sexual acts, previously addressed in Section 377 that criminalised homosexuality.

The Supreme Court has decriminalised adultery in a 2018 ruling.

The panel headed by Brij Lal submitted its report on the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, a bill introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in September to revamp India's criminal justice system, to the Rajya Sabha chairman on 10 November.

The Brij Lal committee has argued for a gender-neutral approach to the revised adultery law, proposing equal liability for both parties involved, though many panel members from opposition parties have disgareed and submitted diseent notes.

If accepted by the government, this stance would contradict the Supreme Court's landmark 2018 ruling, which declared that "adultery cannot and should not be a crime".

The 2018 Supreme Court ruling deemed adultery a ground for civil offense, such as divorce, but rejected its classification as a criminal offense. The court criticized the colonial-era law as "archaic," "arbitrary," and "paternalistic," stating that it impinged on a woman's autonomy and dignity.