Tobacco control coalition in K'taka seeks hike in taxes on tobacco products in Budget 2023

This is one of the most powerful yet under-utilized tools to control tobacco usage. When the taxes are tripled, revenue can be doubled and tobacco consumption can be halved.A This is a great opportunity to levy additional tax on tobacco to make it less affordable and reduce consumption" said renowned Oncologist Dr Vishal Rao, who is also a member of the Karnataka government's High-Power Committee for Tobacco Control.



"Ever since the GST regime, there hasn't been any significant hike in the tobacco tax. In budget 2022-23, the Government could have raised the excise duty on tobacco products and used the additional revenue to improve public health and build an alternative livelihood for people dependent on tobacco.



To keep youngsters and the vulnerable away from tobacco, a tax hike on tobacco is very much needed. So we request the government to hike the tobacco tax" said a well-known economist and former director of the Institute of Social and Economic Change Prof R S Deshpande.