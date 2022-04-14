Toddler dies of 'Chamki' fever in Bihar's Muzaffarpur

Chamki fever generally appears between March and August every year in Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Vaishali, Darbhanga and other adjoining districts. Medical experts believe that these districts have high humidity and temperature which allow the fever to spread among children in a age group of 0 to 10 years.



Meanwhile, CM Nitish Kumar on Thursday said: "As the cases of AES generally appear in this session, the doctors are on the alert mode. Special directives have been given to them."

