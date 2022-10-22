Toll in Army helicopter crash in Arunachal Pradesh rises to 5

The toll in the Army helicopter crash in Arunachal Pradesh rose to five with the body of the last missing personnel recovered on Saturday, a defence spokesperson said.

The advanced light helicopter (ALH), carrying five Army personnel including two pilots, was on regular sorties when it crashed at 10.43 am on Friday near Migging, around 25 km south of Tuting, he said.

The bodies of the four other personnel were recovered on Friday evening from the crash site in a densely wooded mountainous area, around 35 km from the border with China, defence spokesperson Lt Col A S Walia said.