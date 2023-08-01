Toll in Haryana violence rises to five, curfew imposed in Nuh

A mosque was attacked in the Sector 57 area of Gurugram, leading to the death of a man and taking the toll in the violence that erupted over an attempt to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession in Nuh district to five, police said on Tuesday.

Authorities on Tuesday imposed a curfew in Nuh where two home guards were killed and many others, including several policemen, injured on Monday, as Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij alleged that the violence was "engineered".

In Gurugram, a 26-year-old man was killed and a mosque set ablaze in Sector 57 as the violence spread from neighbouring Nuh, the police said.

The mob opened fire in which two persons were injured. One of them died during treatment. The victim has been identified as Saad, a native of Bihar, a senior officer said.