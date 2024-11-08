Tonnes of untreated waste dumped in Kedarnath landfills, RTI query shows

Tonnes of untreated waste continue to be dumped at the landfill sites around the famous Himalayan temple of Kedarnath, causing concern among those who care for the environment as the area is eco-sensitive.

A right to information (RTI) query filed by a Noida-based environmentalist has revealed that a total of 49.18 tonnes of unprocessed garbage generated in Kedarnath was dumped at two landfill sites near the temple between 2022 and 2024.

The non-processed garbage generated in the area also showed a rising trend during the period, with 13.2 tonnes of untreated waste generated in 2022, 18.48 tonnes in 2023 and 17.5 tonnes so far this year, according to the Uttarakhand government's response to the RTI query.

Besides, the eco-sensitive area also generated 23.3 tonnes of inorganic garbage during the period. However, all of it was processed or recycled, the public information officer of the Kedarnath Nagar Panchayat said in response to the RTI query filed by Amit Gupta.