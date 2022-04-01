Too early to do away with face masks, but onus on public: Experts

"The disastrous second wave, that took many young lives across the world, was something that the modern world had not seen before. People had become a little complacent after the first wave and that probably lead to an unchecked rise in fatal cases. Though it is true that majority of susceptible Indians are vaccinated, what we must keep in mind is that vaccine doesn't protect us against infection. Even if the infection is not fatal, it keeps you weak for many months," he said.

"We all know about the long Covid. Therefore, it is best to not get infected. So far, science has proved that masks are the only major contributors to preventing infection," Jha told PTI.

Another important consideration here is that though COVID-19 has probably weakened, the country saw a reduction in the number of swine flu cases due to masks and sanitation practices.

"Swine flu is more fatal than Covid and the combination called flurona can also be prevented by this. Therefore, in my opinion, masks must not be taken out of fashion...too early," he noted.

Dr Akshay Budhraja, senior pulmonologist, Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, said it is time to stop swinging between restriction and normalcy. We must learn to live with coronavirus like the same way we live with other viruses such as influenza and adenovirus among others.