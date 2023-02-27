Toolkit case: Delhi HC directs Centre to file probe status report in Disha Ravi's plea

He added that no chargesheet has been filed in the case yet and that his client is out on bail.



"This cannot go on like this. It is an important matter, you cannot come without instructions," Justice Singh expressed her displeasure over the Police counsel appearing without proper instructions.



A court on February 23, 2021, granted bail to Ravi days after she was arrested from Bengaluru for allegedly editing a social media toolkit about the farmer protest against three farm laws.



The court had granted bail saying there was "scanty" and "sketchy" evidence to back charges of sedition against Ravi. It asserted that citizens could not be jailed simply because they disagreed with government policies



Additional sessions judge Dharmender Rana had released the then 22-year-old activist on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and two sureties of the same amount.



In her petition, Ravi claimed that she was viscerally attacked by Delhi Police and several media houses on the basis of leaked investigative matter and prejudicial press briefings.