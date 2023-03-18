Top AIKS leader dropped from Maha govt panel on farmers' demands

"This is not the first time, even after the previous agitation, Fadnavis had attempted to divide the farmers and then excluded me from the delegation meetings with the government. This is conveying a wrong impression to the farmers," Dr. Nawale said.



However, Dr Nawale said that this time there are two powerful leaders -- Gavit and CPI(M) MLA Vinod Nikole who are capable of taking on the government and ensuring that the farmers are not let down.