Top Maoist leader Misir Besra arrested in Jharkhand in major anti-insurgency operation

In a major breakthrough for security forces battling Left-wing extremism, top CPI (Maoist) leader Misir Besra, who carried a reward of Rs 1 crore, has been arrested along with two senior associates during a joint operation in Jharkhand.

Besra, a member of the Maoist outfit's Politburo — its highest decision-making body — was apprehended late on Tuesday night in the border region of Dhanbad and Giridih districts. The operation was carried out jointly by the Jharkhand Police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the CoBRA battalion following specific intelligence inputs.

Also arrested were Regional Committee members Mehnat, alias Mochhu and Vibhishan Murmu, and Gaurav, alias Saurabh. Both carried rewards of Rs 15 lakh each.

Two other individuals were detained during the operation and are being questioned to determine their role and possible links with the banned outfit.

The arrests came just hours after 16 Maoist cadres surrendered before authorities in Ranchi. Among them was Devan Murmu, alias Shanicharva, a former close bodyguard of Besra, whose interrogation is understood to have yielded crucial intelligence on the senior Maoist leader's movements and possible hideouts.

Acting on the information, security forces planned the operation, laid a trap and successfully captured Besra, officials said.