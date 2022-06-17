Torrential rain wreaks havoc in several NE states, more downpour forecast for 5 days

Copious rain lashed large swathes of northeastern India, including Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, worsening the flood situation in several places, even as the Met department forecast more downpour in the region over the next five days.

Two children were crushed to death when a landslide led to a house collapse in Azad Nagar area of Goalpara district in Assam on Thursday, and two persons drowned in floodwater in Dima Hasao and Udalguri, raising the toll due to floods and mudslides in the state this year to 46, officials said.

Extremely heavy rain was recorded at isolated places in Meghalaya, Assam, sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, and heavy to very heavy downpour in Nagaland and Tripura, an official of the Met department said.

The weatherman has forecast widespread thundershowers with isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over all the northeastern states, adjoining sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days.

The southwest monsoon is likely to advance further in another two to three days into the remaining areas of sub-Himalayan West Bengal, some parts of Gangetic Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, the Met office said.