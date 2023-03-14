Tourists flock to TN elephant camp after 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins Oscar

He and his wife Indira Devi are both retired and left for Thiruvananthapuram in a cab to reach Theppekadu by Monday evening. He said that he will have a chat with both Bomman and Bellie even though Bomman is away in Salem to bring an injured elephant.



The retired engineer, however, said that he would stay back at Theppakadu for a couple of days more and try to understand the life of elephants and mahouts.



Umesh Singh is another tourist who reached Theppakadu on Tuesday morning. While speaking to IANS he said that he was a native of New Delhi but for the past two weeks was in South India as a tourist and on hearing the news about 'Elephant Whisperers' winning the Oscars, he left for Theppakadu camp to have a glimpse of the elephants, Reghu and Ammu.