Tourists rescued after Gulmarg Gondola snag leaves cabins hanging mid-air

More than 300 tourists stranded mid-air inside dozens of cabins on the Gulmarg Gondola — one of Asia’s highest cable car systems — were rescued after a massive seven-hour operation involving the army, disaster response forces and Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The terrifying ordeal began around noon when a major technical snag brought the ropeway to a halt, leaving holidayers trapped inside 65 cabins, some dangling nearly 500 feet above the ground amid heavy rain and poor weather conditions.

Officials said panic spread among tourists as operations for both phases of the cable car service were immediately suspended.

Rescue teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Jammu and Kashmir Police, and the Army’s Chinar Corps launched a coordinated operation using ropes, ladders and stretchers to evacuate stranded passengers one cabin at a time.

“The rescue operation has concluded and all the stranded persons have been evacuated safely,” director general of police Nalin Prabhat told reporters in Gulmarg.

Prabhat said nearly 320 people were rescued from the suspended cabins.

“While most stranded persons walked down, 45 persons who were not fit enough were carried on stretchers,” he said.