Tourists stranded in Himalayas rescued by BRO in Himachal

In a major operation amid the sub-zero temperatures in the Himalayas, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Saturday rescued around 300 motorists, largely tourists, stranded on a major pass in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district.



They were stranded with the closure of the road network in the Baralacha Pass area owing to onset of heavy snowfall on the night of Friday.



Following a distress call about 10-km traffic jam near the Baralacha Pass, a team of the BRO comprising Maj Ravishankar, Capt Adhil Rishad, junior engineer Parveen Kumar and others of the BRO Project Deepak, 38 BRTF, rushed to Zing Zing Bar on the Manali-Sarchu road to take a stock of situation and assist the stranded.