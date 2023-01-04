Toxic levels rise in Delhi air, experts warn of respiratory issues

"Those persons suffering with COPD and other respiratory disease must use the N95 mask while going outside and outdoor export," said Dr Salve.



Emphasising on the outdoor activities should immediately be stopped, he said that everyone should avoid going outside from 10 p.m. to 8 a.m. as the concentration level of pollutants remain on peak during the period.



Dr Shuchin Bajaj, Founder-Director Ujala Cygnus, said that pollution kills more than 9 million people every year and causes economic loses worth trillions of dollars which is more than 7 per cent of the total world's GDP, "but we keep focusing more on other diseases like cancer and heart disease etc".



"We should not forget that pollution is one of the biggest causes of lung cancer, heart disease and various other diseases and it should to combated at national as well as local level. And we need to make sure that our cites which are some of most polluted in the world get free from this biggest pandemic which is much bigger than Covid," Dr Bajaj said.