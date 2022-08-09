Tractor industry sales down to 59,586 units in July 2022

The sales figures do not include the sales data from the states of Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Tractor Junction said.



"The tractor sales in the month of July are down due to a higher base recorded last year. Going forward the IMD's forecast of average rain (96-104 per cent of long period average- LPA) in August and September and a good crop yield augurs well for tractor and other farm equipment volumes," Rajat Gupta, Founder, Tractor Junction said.