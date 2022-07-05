Trade deficit, capital outflows Indian rupee: USD to be at Rs 78.50-80: Kotak Securities

High crude prices and relatively strong domestic demand weighed on India's June trade deficit at $25.6 billion, said Kotak Securities.

In a research report, Kotak Securities said with risks of global slowdown and correction in global commodity prices, exports could soften further while imports hold on implying risks of a wider trade deficit.

According to the report, exports in June increased by 16.8 per cent to $37.9 billion (May: $38.9 billion) while declining by 2.6 per cent month-on-month.

The non-oil exports moderated marginally to $30.1 billion (May: $30.4 billion) and have been declining.