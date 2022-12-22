Traders associations in Delhi ask shop owners to wear masks, follow Covid norms

Many trader associations across Delhi have asked shop owners to wear masks, use sanitisers and follow social distancing norms amid concerns over the surge in Covid cases in some countries.

Fearing that the possible surge in Delhi will impact their business yet again, some of these associations have also called meetings to discuss their future course of action.

Amid a spike in cases in Japan, South Korea, Brazil, China and the US, the the Centre has urged all states and Union Territories to gear up the whole genome sequencing of positive samples to keep track of emerging variants.