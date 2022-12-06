Traffic cop dies by suicide at park in Delhi's Dwarka

An Assistant Sub-Inspector posted with Delhi Traffic Police shot himself dead with his service pistol at a park in Delhi's Dwarka area, said an official on Tuesday.



The deceased has been identified as Ashok Kumar, who was deputed on Tughlaq road circle.



A senior police official said that around 9 a.m, an information was received regarding a man's body lying in the district park at Sector-19, Dwarka, following which a police team was dispatched for the spot.