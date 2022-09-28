Traffic halted on old Yamuna bridge as river flows above danger mark

An evacuation alert was sounded for people living in the low-lying areas.



This is the second time within two months that the authorities are evacuating the people living in the river floodplains due to flooding in the low-lying areas. Earlier, the Yamuna had breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres on August 12, following which around 7,000 people were evacuated from the low-lying areas near the riverbanks.



Seeing the looming threat of floods, the authorities have started evacuating people from the low-lying areas near the Yamuna Bank.