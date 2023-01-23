Traffic regulated on several central Delhi stretches due to R-Day full dress rehearsal

The Delhi Traffic Police has issued an advisory on the arrangements and restrictions for the smooth conduct of Monday's full dress rehearsal for the Republic Day parade as well as the Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance programme at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

The rehearsal will start at 10.30 am from Vijay Chowk and pass via the Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, the roundabout statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg before concluding at the Red Fort.

In order to facilitate its smooth passage, the advisory said, no traffic would be allowed on the Kartavya Path from the Vijay Chowk to India Gate from 6 pm on Sunday till the end of the parade on Monday.

There will also be no cross-traffic on the Kartavya Path at Rafi Marg, Janpath and Man Singh Road from 11 pm on Sunday till the parade ends. The C-Hexagon-India Gate will be closed from 9.15 am on Monday till the parade crosses the Tilak Marg, the advisory stated.