TRAI releases consultative paper on whether to regulate WhatsApp, OTT services

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released a consultation paper titled ‘Regulatory Mechanism for Over-The-Top (OTT) Communication Services and Selective Banning of OTT Services’ to outline and decide about regulation for messaging apps such as WhatApp, Telegram and Signal. Comments have been invited from the stakeholders by August 4, and counter-comments by August 18.

This decision comes after the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) had asked TRAI to reconsider its recommendations dated 14 September 2020 on the regulatory framework for OTT communications services and suggest a regulatory mechanism for selective banning of OTT services.

TRAI had recommended that “No regulatory interventions are required in respect of issues related with Privacy and security of OTT services at the moment”, but DoT said TRAI had not provided any detailed justification for recommending the same.

“In view of the humongous growth of OTT services in the recent past and these services having reached a matured stage, there is a need to holistically look into the various aspects of these services including regulatory, economic, security, privacy, and safety aspects,” stated DoT in a letter to TRAI.

DoT highlighted that its questions were aligned with para 2.2 of the National Digital Communications Policy -2018, which wanted to ensure “a holistic and harmonized approach for harnessing emerging technologies”.