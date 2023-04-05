Train services hit as Kurmi community protests on Howrah-Mumbai rail route

He said that the community will now resort to an indefinite strike by blocking the roads and Railways so that the state government is forced to send the Bill to the Central government.



East Singhbhum district in-charge of the community, Prabhat Kumar Mahato said that his community had been deprived of their rights by being kept away from recognition under the ST category.



He said the movement has been started after several requests made to the governments and no action being taken in the matter.