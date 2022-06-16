Train stopped in Delhi over protest against Agnipath Scheme

A group of people on Thursday protested against delay in Railway recruitment exams and the newly launched Agnipath scheme and subsequently stopped a train in the national capital, an official said.

Around 15-20 people gathered at railway station Nangloi and staged a protest against delay in Railway recruitment examinations and the recently introduced Agnipath Scheme."During the protest they stopped one train at Nangloi Railway Station bearing train number 04424 (Jind to old Delhi)," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer district) Sameer Sharma said.