Train tragedy: Odisha govt to bear transportation cost of bodies

According to a government note, 1,207 injured persons were admitted in different hospitals out of which 1,009 have already been discharged.



"There are 198 injured passengers in different hospitals. The condition of all barring one is stable," the official said.



Around 51 hours after the triple train crash and barely five hours after the damaged tracks were restored, a coal-laden goods train from Vizag port to Rourkela Steel Plant became the first to run on the route around 10.40 pm on Sunday night.



The first high speed passenger train, Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express, passed through Balasore on Monday morning through the same tracks, officials said.



Three trains Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express and a goods train were involved in the pile-up on Friday, being described as one of India's worst train accidents.



The Coromandel Express rammed into a stationary goods train and many of its carriages overturned including some onto another train, the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express which was also passing by at the same time on Friday.