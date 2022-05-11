Transactions of IAS officer Pooja Singhal to be scanned in PMLA case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) will scan transactions made from the accounts of IAS officer Pooja Singhal in the last three years in connection with an ongoing prevention of money laundering case pertaining to the MGNREGA funds scam of around Rs 18 crore.



ED sources have said that they will scan the transactions to check if there is any suspicious money trail.



On Tuesday, Singhal, who is also the Jharkhand Mining Secretary, was grilled for hours at the ED's Ranchi zonal office. The probe agency is also scanning all her properties.