Transgender beauty pageant celebrates diversity in India
Organiser Naaz Joshi envisions the event as a catalyst for societal change, promoting inclusivity across age groups and diverse physical attributes
India's first international transgender beauty pageant, Miss Universe Trans, welcomes participants of all ages, body sizes and shapes. Naaz Joshi, the organiser, aims for the pageant to promote societal transformation by embracing diversity and fostering inclusion.
Interestingly, this comes the same year as the better-known and older Miss Universe pageant welcomed two transgender women, a plus-size person and a couple of mothers.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines