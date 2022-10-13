Transgenders entitled to special quota for third gender: Madras High Court

The Madras High Court has held without "hesitation" that transgenders are entitled to a special reservation for third gender viz., transgender category for admission to post basic (nursing) and post basic diploma in psychiatry nursing courses.

The court directed the Secretary, Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare department, Director of Medical Education (DME), Chennai, and Secretary (selection committee), DME, to treat the petitioner S Tamilselvi as third gender/ transgender and accordingly place her in a special category i.e. transgender category for admission to the course for the academic year 2022-23 for which the present merit list has been issued by the secretary, selection committee, only for female and male candidates.

Apart from Tamilselvi, if any other transgender candidate applied for the said course, a separate category of merit list shall be prepared by the secretary consisting of only transgenders candidates and based on the inter se merit among the transgender candidates, Justice R Suresh Kumar said.