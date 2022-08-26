Transportation of cows not an offence: Allahabad HC

The Allahabad High Court has said that mere transportation of cows within the state is not a violation of the provisions of the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act.

The court, on Thursday, set aside an order passed by Varanasi District Magistrate (DM) to seize a vehicle on the charge that it was carrying animals for the purpose of slaughter without a valid permission.

Allowing a petition filed by one Mohammad Shakib, Justice Mohammad Aslam further held that no permit is required to transport cows and its progeny within the state.