Transporters’ shutdown: Anil Kumble takes bus ride from airport, photo goes viral

Former Indian cricket capitain Anil Kumble was also hit by the transporters’ shutdown in Bengaluru on Monday as he landed at the airport and chose to reach home in public transport.

Kumble boarded a Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus from the airport to his house Banashankari locality and shared a photo of his journey on his ‘X’ account. "BMTC trip back home today from the airport," he captioned the photograph showing him travelling in the bus.

The gesture of simplicity by the former captain and coach of the Indian cricket team and one of the finest spinners in the world left people impressed. It also made shutdown get attention at the national level.