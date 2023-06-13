Tremors in parts of north India as magnitude 5.4 earthquake jolts Doda in J-K

A magnitude 5.4 earthquake hit Doda in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday with tremors felt across Delhi and other parts of north India, according to the National Centre for Seismology.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 6 kilometres, the NCS said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to property.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.4, Occurred on 13-06-2023, 13:33:42 IST, Lat: 33.15 & Long: 75.82, Depth: 6 Km, Location: Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, India," tweeted National Center for Seismology.