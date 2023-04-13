"Trial not fair": Rahul Gandhi's lawyer to Surat court on conviction in defamation case

Rahul Gandhi's lawyer on Thursday argued in a court in Gujarat's Surat that the trial in a defamation case over the Congress leader's "Modi surname" remark was "not fair" and there was no need for maximum punishment in the case.



The lawyer made the argument during a hearing currently underway on Gandhi's plea for a stay on his conviction in the defamation case.



A metropolitan magistrate's court in Surat on March 23 sentenced Rahul Gandhi to two years in jail after holding him guilty for his remark "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname", made during an election rally on April 13, 2019.



Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA and complainant in the case, Purnesh Modi, in his reply filed earlier in the same court, had opposed Gandhi's plea for a stay on conviction saying the Congress leader is a "repetitive offender" who is in the habit of making defamatory statements.