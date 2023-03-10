Tribal girl's death: Maha minister admits she was a bonded labourer

Maharashtra Tribal Development Minister Vijaykumar Gavit on Friday admitted in the Legislative Council that a tribal girl who died in September 2022 worked as a bonded labourer, drawing criticism from Opposition members.

The practice of bonded labour is banned in the state.

As he replied to a question related to Ashram Shalas' run for tribal children, Gavit was also asked to respond on the death of a 10-year-old tribal girl from Nashik district about six months ago.

The girl had been taken to work in the Ahmednagar district but her employer dumped her outside her parents' home when she was quite unwell. The girl, who had injury marks on her body, died during treatment later.

Opposition leaders, including Ambadas Danve, Eknath Khadse and Shashikant Shinde pressed Gavit to make a statement on the girl's death and demanded to know whether she was sold.

Trying to counter the Opposition members, Gavit said, "The girl was not sold but was a bonded labourer. She was working with a family in Parner tehsil of Ahmednagar."