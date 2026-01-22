Maharashtra: Tribal protesters suspend long march after talks with Palghar administration
District collector assures resolution of pending FRA claims by 30 April 2026; joint committee formed to oversee land registration
Thousands of tribal protesters who had taken out a long march to the Palghar district collector’s office have suspended their agitation after the administration agreed to several of their demands, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) said on Thursday.
According to the CPM, more than 50,000 farmers and tribals marched around 55 km from Charoti to the district collectorate earlier this week and gheraoed the office, seeking action on a range of land, livelihood and welfare-related issues.
Following talks held late on Wednesday night, Palghar district collector Indu Rani Jakhar assured that all pending claims under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) would be resolved by 30 April 2026, the CPM said in a release.
The administration also agreed to constitute a joint committee, chaired by the additional district collector, with five representatives from the CPM and the Kisan Sabha. The committee will oversee the process of registering temple lands, inam lands and pasture lands in the names of actual tillers, the party said.
Other demands accepted during the talks include resumption of stalled works under the Jal Jeevan Mission, action against alleged corruption in the public distribution system, strict implementation of the Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act (PESA), recruitment to vacant government posts, and provision of housing for needy families.
Senior CPM leader Ashok Dhawale and tribal MLA Vinod Nikole said while the immediate agitation has been suspended, the party’s broader struggle against what it described as the Centre’s anti-farmer and anti-tribal policies would continue.
On issues such as opposition to the proposed Wadhvan and Murbe ports, the four labour codes and the installation of smart electricity meters, the district collector assured protesters that their concerns would be conveyed to the Maharashtra and Central governments.
The CPM said the administration’s assurances prompted the protesters to temporarily suspend the agitation, while warning that the movement could be revived if commitments are not honoured within the stipulated timeframe.
