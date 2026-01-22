Maharashtra: Tribal protesters suspend long march after talks with Palghar administration

Thousands of tribal protesters who had taken out a long march to the Palghar district collector’s office have suspended their agitation after the administration agreed to several of their demands, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) said on Thursday.

According to the CPM, more than 50,000 farmers and tribals marched around 55 km from Charoti to the district collectorate earlier this week and gheraoed the office, seeking action on a range of land, livelihood and welfare-related issues.

Following talks held late on Wednesday night, Palghar district collector Indu Rani Jakhar assured that all pending claims under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) would be resolved by 30 April 2026, the CPM said in a release.

The administration also agreed to constitute a joint committee, chaired by the additional district collector, with five representatives from the CPM and the Kisan Sabha. The committee will oversee the process of registering temple lands, inam lands and pasture lands in the names of actual tillers, the party said.