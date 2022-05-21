Tributes pour in on Rajiv Gandhi's 31st death anniversary

Tributes poured in on Saturday on the death anniversary of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi who was assassinated on this day by the LTTE 31 years ago.



Taking to Twitter, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi said: "My father was a visionary leader whose policies helped shape modern India. He was a compassionate & kind man, and a wonderful father to me and Priyanka, who taught us the value of forgiveness and empathy. I dearly miss him and fondly remember the time we spent together."



Meanwhile, Avinash Pande, Congress General Secretary, said that the late leader "left an indelible mark on the country with his ideas of economic reforms,decentralization of power to panchayati raj institutions ,technology for benefit of comment men,and concept of India as a great global power".



The sixth Prime Minister of India, Rajiv Gandhi died on May 21, 1991, as a result of a suicide bombing carried out by an LTTE cadre in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.