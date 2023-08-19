Trinamool, BJP in battle for brownie points over JU student death

Earlier this week, a drive past Jadavpur crossing, the bustling T-junction right across the sprawling Jadavpur University campus, was a tough challenge. As Trinamool Chhatra Praishad (TMCP) representatives addressed a rally from a dais, demanding that the culprits behind the recent death of a first-year undergraduate student be brought to book, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the BJP students’ wing, was doing the same from a smaller stage a stone’s throw away.

Exactly 10 days after the mysterious death of Swapnadip Kundu, West Bengal's two largest political parties seem to have found a common enemy — the Left-dominated students' unions, which are being termed ‘anti-national and anti-social’, and being held up as the root cause of all that is wrong with the prestigious institute of higher education.

Swapnadip, a 17-year-old student of the university's Bengali department, succumbed to his injuries in hospital on 10 August after allegedly falling from a second-floor balcony in the main hostel the previous night. Various media reports have quoted senior Kolkata Police officials as saying that the youth was tortured and 'ragged' before being thrown to his death from the balcony, though whether the death was suicide or murder is yet to be clearly established.

TMC leaders and the BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, leader of the Opposition in the Vidhan Sabha, were quick to visit the deceased student’s home, providing plenty of fodder for primetime media.