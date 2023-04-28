Trinamool Congress demands reservation for ST in Goa assembly

"Since last many years, this issue has been pending. Government should have paid heed to it and given them their right," Volvoikar said, adding it is the constitutional right of ST community to get reservation.



"It is irony that 'adivasi samaj' is deprived of their constitutional right. The ST community has many times demanded for the same through various platforms, but it has only met with injustice," Gawade lamented.



He said that since last two decades, ST community from Goa are demanding reservation in the assembly, however their constitutional right has not been given.