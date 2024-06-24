TMC leaders meet Atishi, back Delhi's demand for water from Haryana

"One MDG water meets the needs of around 28,000 people. Delhi's population has grown by three times since 1994. People are facing this water crisis and the BJP government in Haryana is to be blamed," she said.

"(Prime Minister) Narendra Modi could not get a majority (in the Lok Sabha polls) this time. We were hoping that his arrogance will be reduced a little and they will work for people. He took the oath on the Constitution, but they are not giving the people of Delhi their constitutional rights," Moitra said.

She added that the issue will be raised in Parliament.

"We will raise this issue in Parliament and we hope that this struggle will get the people of Delhi their rightful share of water," the TMC leader said.

According to Atishi, Delhi has been getting 100 MGD water less for the last three weeks.

This has caused a water shortage in the capital, affecting 28 lakh people, she has claimed.