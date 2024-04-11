Trinamool Congress to attend opposition rally in Ranchi on 21 April

The Trinamool Congress will attend the opposition rally to be held in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on 21 April, sources said.

According to a source, former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren called West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee a few days ago to invite her to the rally.

While Banerjee herself is unlikely to attend due to the ongoing election campaign, the party will send its representatives.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is holding an "Ulgulan (revolution) maha rally" in Ranchi on 21 April, which will be attended by INDIA bloc parties.