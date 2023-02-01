Trinamool MLA makes indecent comment about women, draws flak

Controversial Trinamool Congress legislator Madan Mitra made an indecent comment about women, saying in Indian culture even five men can share a wife (in an indirect reference to Draupaudi and her five husbands in Mahabharat).



Mitra said "The Indian culture is where even five husbands can distribute one single wife among them" Mitra said.



He was referring to a finding by the central field inspection team from the Union Ministry of Education to review the implementation of the mid-day meal scheme in West Bengal where an irregularity was revealed where seven cooking assistants were paid equally out of the fund allotted as wage for five individuals.